Alert: Peruvian authorities say at least 1 dead after earthquake shook northern coast and Ecuador; death toll rises to 13

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peruvian authorities say at least 1 dead after earthquake shook northern coast and Ecuador; death toll rises to 13.
- The bitcoin bounce: what comes next?
- Five planets align for the visible eye in March
- Taylor Swift kicks off US Eras Tour at Super Bowl stadium
- Texas leaders react to Abbott not mandating masks in schools
- LETTER: Basketball coach apologizes for behavior at game on Friday
- Kim Booher seeks election to 49th Circuit Court
- Osceola County Sheriff's Office announces Employee of the Year
- Republicans gain supermajority in Louisiana House
Most Popular
- Cadillac proved to be a very tough opponent for the Reed City Coyotes in nonleague boys...
- Kyleigh Weck is among the key returning girl basketball players for the Reed City Coyotes, which...
- Reed City fired out to a 20-0 lead after the first quarter against Chippewa Hills and proceeded...
- Noah Morgan succeeded in his goal for a wrestling conference championship this season and is now...