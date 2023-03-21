Alert: NHK says Japanese leader Fumio Kishida is in Kyiv, showing support for Ukraine as China's Xi Jinping visits Russia

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — NHK says Japanese leader Fumio Kishida is in Kyiv, showing support for Ukraine as China's Xi Jinping visits Russia.
- Wildlife Recovery Association fights ITC plan for high-voltage lines...
- Gun used in kidnapping of Americans in Mexico came from US
- Reed City Schools to host Leading the Pack awards
- Deputy shot, wounded in Seattle during eviction, 1 dead
- HKO-WHL-Sums-Regina-Saskatoon
- Mecosta County deputies in search of suspect
- $3 million expansion planned for Ice Mountain
- Reed City wrestler thrilled with state qualification
Most Popular
- The 2022-23 season Pine River wrestling earned another district title and get four wrestlers...
- Bowling and Cy Eichenberg were meant for each other. He realized that in his senior season with...
- Reed City’s soccer fields currently aren’t usable with the lingering snow amounts, but coach...
- Carter Johnson’s junior season for the Reed City Coyotes was a very impressive one. Johnson...