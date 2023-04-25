Alert: Japanese company tries to land spacecraft on moon; fate unknown

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese company tries to land spacecraft on moon; fate unknown.
- Evart Main Street to host property redevelopment meeting
- 3 killed in head-on collision in northern Michigan
- Browns Barber Shop perfects the cut in Big Rapids
- Go to Kansas City for the NFL Draft, Stay for the Food and Drink
- Reed City's first beer festival attracts crowds
- First responders awarded Excellence in Patient Care
- Cities reviving downtowns by converting offices to housing
- Reed City Recycling now open