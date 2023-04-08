Alert: Israeli military says 3 more rockets fired from Syria into northern Israel early Sunday, hours after a similar launch.

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli military says 3 more rockets fired from Syria into northern Israel early Sunday, hours after a similar launch.
