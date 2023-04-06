Alert: Israel military says it launched strikes in Lebanon, and Lebanese TV station reports explosions in southern city of Tyre

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel military says it launched strikes in Lebanon, and Lebanese TV station reports explosions in southern city of Tyre.
- Ex-Kosovo president tells international judges he's innocent
- Alert: Japan's coast guard says it is searching for a missing military...
- Evart bowling alley AJ's Event Center opens
- US man found dead on Mexico's Baja California peninsula
- What's up with carrots? Let's root out the truth
- Photo: Water runs rapidly through Mitchell Creek Park Wednesday
- California doctor charged with poisoning husband with tea
- Man fatally mauled by pit bulls inside Detroit building