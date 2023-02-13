Alert: Committee examining historic child sex abuse in Portuguese Catholic Church says 512 alleged victims have come forward

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Committee examining historic child sex abuse in Portuguese Catholic Church says 512 alleged victims have come forward.
- New Zealand city grinds to halt as deluge from cyclone looms
- 4 city inspectors slain at Mexico's Playa del Carmen resort
- NY Forecast
- South Carolina's Staley defends team after Auriemma comments
- Super Bowl ads use celebs, humor, lots of dogs
- EPA awards $1B to clean up 22 toxic waste sites nationwide
- What to know about the big quake that hit Turkey and Syria
- Priest killed in Mexico, threats force concert to cancel
Most Popular
- Crossroads Recreation Connection, a 501(c)(3) based in Reed City, is dedicated to providing...
- He’s at 150 career wins, but Evart’s Cole Hopkins has a few more he would like to get in his high...
- Reed City freshman Morgan Hammond exploded for 23 points on Friday to lead Reed City to a Central...
- Evart girls basketball bounced back from a loss earlier in the week with a strong showing against...