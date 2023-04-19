Alert: Beijing authorities say death toll in hospital fire in Chinese capital has risen to 29; 26 were patients

BEIJING (AP) — Beijing authorities say death toll in hospital fire in Chinese capital has risen to 29; 26 were patients.
- BLOTTER: Police investigate report of man defecating in woods
- Osceola County launches online property data mapping site
- Nurse pleads guilty to replacing fentanyl with saline
- Osceola County adopts 2023 Equalization Report
- Evart Main Street to host property redevelopment meeting
- Henry and the hurdles: A winning combination for RC track
- Evart softball will look to win state title in 2023
- TV and film writers authorize strike over pay, other issues