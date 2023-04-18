Alert: Arab media say Sudanese army agrees to 24-hour cease-fire, starting Tuesday evening, hours after rival forces said same

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Arab media say Sudanese army agrees to 24-hour cease-fire, starting Tuesday evening, hours after rival forces said same.
- Nurse pleads guilty to replacing fentanyl with saline
- Big Rapids resident owns award winning classic truck
- Mid-Michigan artist created part of automotive history
- Evart softball will look to win state title in 2023
- Reed City boys track team wins Newaygo Invitational
- Big Rapids bats explode in softball sweep over Reed City
- Henry and the hurdles: A winning combination for RC track
- Protestors force play to be stopped at world snooker champs