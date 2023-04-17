Alert: A Russian court sentences prominent opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court sentences prominent opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison.
- Nurse pleads guilty to replacing fentanyl with saline
- Evart Main Street to host property redevelopment meeting
- Gunmen shoot up resort in central Mexico, killing 7 people
- Two sports for Addy: Gray to play college basketball and softball
- Louisville shooter fires into park crowd; 2 dead, 4 wounded
- Saudi prince gives 4% Aramco stake to public investment firm
- 3 killed in Texas freeway shootings tied to biker gangs
- Reed City forward scores 4 goals in 6-3 win