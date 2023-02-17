White House defends response to toxic train derailment

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday defended its response to a freight train derailment in Ohio that left toxic chemicals spilled or burned off, even as local leaders and members of Congress demanded that more be done.
The administration said it has "mobilized a robust, multi-agency effort to support the people of East Palestine, Ohio,'' since the Feb. 3 derailment. Michael Regan, head of the Environmental Protection Agency, visited the site Thursday, walking along a creek that still reeks of chemicals as he sought to reassure skeptical residents that the water is fit for drinking and the air safe to breathe.