Tucker Carlson amplifies Jan. 6 lies with GOP-provided video

WASHINGTON (AP) — Handed some 41,000 hours of Jan. 6 security footage, Fox News' Tucker Carlson has launched an impassioned new effort to explain away the deadly Capitol siege, linking the Republican Party ever more closely to pro-Trump conspiracy theories about the 2021 riot.
The conservative commentator aired a first installment to millions of viewers on his prime-time show, working to bend perceptions of the grueling siege that played out for the world to see into a narrative favorable to Donald Trump.