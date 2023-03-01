Supreme Court hears dispute between New York and New Jersey

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday is hearing a dispute between New York and New Jersey over New Jersey's desire to withdraw from a commission the states formed decades ago to combat the mob's influence at their joint port.

The Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor was created in 1953 when the mob had infiltrated the port and was demanding payments from workers and shippers through extortion and violence. The two-member commission — with one commissioner from each state — oversees licensing and inspections at the Port of New York and New Jersey and has its own police force.