Sudan's top general says military committed to civilian rule

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan's top general said Friday the military remains committed to a transition to civilian rule, in his first speech since brutal fighting between his forces and the country's powerful paramilitary began nearly a week ago.

In a video message released early Friday to mark the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday, army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan said: “We are confident that we will overcome this ordeal with our training, wisdom and strength, preserving the security and unity of the state, allowing us to be entrusted with the safe transition to civilian rule."