States debate making changes to embattled voter roll system

ATLANTA (AP) — Election officials from states enrolled in a bipartisan effort to ensure accurate voter lists were meeting Friday to consider changes demanded by some Republicans, who are threatening to pull out as the system is being targeted by conspiracy theories tied to the 2020 election.
The Electronic Registration Information Center, known as ERIC, has a record of combating voter fraud by identifying those who have died or moved between states. Yet it also has drawn suspicion among conservatives after a series of online stories last year questioning its funding and purpose.