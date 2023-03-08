Senate voting to block DC crime laws, Biden supportive

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is poised to block new District of Columbia crime laws and overrule the city government on Wednesday as lawmakers in both parties have expressed concern about rising violent crime rates in cities nationwide.
President Joe Biden said last week that he will sign the Republican resolution, which already passed the GOP-led House last month. It would mark the first time in more than three decades that Congress has nullified the capital city’s laws through the disapproval process — and a shift in the long-held Democratic position that the federal government should let D.C. govern itself.