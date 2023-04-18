Russia's parliament increases penalty for treason, terrorism

The lower house of Russia's parliament on Tuesday approved legislation increasing the punishment for treason to life imprisonment and boosting the penalty for terrorism.
The legislation, which advances to the parliament's upper house, represents an escalation of the Kremlin's domestic crackdown. Human rights advocates say charges of treason and terrorism are sometimes used against political critics and opponents. Another aspect of the crackdown reported Tuesday was an allegation of violence brought against imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.