Possible Louisiana gubernatorial candidate resigns from DOTD

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Transportation Secretary Shawn Wilson, who is considered a possible Democratic gubernatorial candidate, informed Gov. John Bel Edwards Wednesday that he is planning on retiring from his position March 4.
Wilson's retirement seemingly positions him to enter the highly anticipated governor's race in October, in which he has long said he is considering a run. In recent months, Democrats have coalesced behind Wilson's possible candidacy in an election that political pundits say is the GOP's to lose. In his resignation statement, Wilson did not directly confirm any plans for a gubernatorial bid.