Oregon alters half-century-old land use law for chipmakers

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — In an attempt to attract semiconductor companies to Oregon, the state Legislature authorized the governor on Thursday to expand urban growth boundaries to provide land for chipmakers to build factories.
Lawmakers backing the bill, which also provides some $200 million in grants to chipmakers, said it's needed to make Oregon more competitive among other states in luring more of the multibillion-dollar semiconductor industry to the state. Other lawmakers argued that the measure is an attack on the nation's first statewide policy — created a half-century ago — that limits urban sprawl and protects farmland and forests.