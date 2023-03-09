North Korea's Kim supervises frontline artillery drill

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised a frontline artillery drill simulating an attack on an unspecified South Korean airfield as he called for his troops to sharpen their combat readiness in the face of his rivals’ “frantic war preparation moves,” state media said Friday.
The North Korean report came a day after South Korea’s military detected the North firing at least one short-range ballistic missile toward the sea from a site near the western coastal city of Nampo. That raised the possibility that more missiles may have been launched from the area simultaneously.