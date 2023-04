SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A multibillion-dollar surplus due to a surge in oil income will allow New Mexico to send rebates to eligible taxpayers as the state moves to return more than $673 million to residents’ pockets, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Friday.

The Taxation and Revenue Department says any New Mexico resident who filed a 2021 state tax return and was not declared as a dependent on someone else's return will receive their rebates automatically starting in June.