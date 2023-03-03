Nevada elections head pushes training, manual amid turnover

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Amid widespread turnover among county election officials in Nevada as the 2022 midterms approached, the clerks and registrars thrust into new roles often had a dual approach: running elections while learning how they operate.
Democratic secretary of state Cisco Aguilar vowed to address the loss of institutional election knowledge to a state Senate committee Thursday, perpetrated in-part by election denialism and hostility toward election officials, along with adapting to changing election laws and a host of other duties that some clerks and clerk-treasurers are tasked. This includes managing decades of public documents and safeguarding millions in public funds.