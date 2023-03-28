McCarthy calls on Biden to schedule meeting on debt ceiling

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said Tuesday he's growing increasingly concerned about President Joe Biden's unwillingness to negotiate on lifting the nation's borrowing authority, saying in a letter to the president that the White House position “could prevent America from meeting its obligations and hold dire ramifications for the entire nation.”
Rather than open direct talks on the debt ceiling, which the Democrats agree must be raised, Biden and his party's lawmakers are challenging Republicans to publicly present their own budget proposals — something McCarthy has declined to do.