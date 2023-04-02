Japan protests China's detention of citizen, maritime action

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi protested in a meeting Sunday with his Chinese counterpart the detention of a Japanese national in Beijing and raised “strong concern" about China's escalating military activity near Taiwan and around Japan.
Hayashi is making a two-day visit in China, becoming Japan’s first diplomat to make the trip in more than three years as frictions grow between the countries. He was also due to meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang and top diplomat Wang Yi later Sunday.