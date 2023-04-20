Japan PM denounces attack, vows security review before G7

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida denounced a pipe bomb attack at a campaign event he attended last weekend and pledged to review security procedures to ensure safety for dignitaries visiting the country for the Group of Seven summit he will host in May.
“No matter what the reason is, the use of violence to shut down free speech should never be tolerated,” Kishida told selected media from G-7 countries on Thursday at the Prime Minister's Office, as he stressed that the attack occurred during a nationwide local election campaign.