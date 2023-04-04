Jacinda Ardern to begin new role combating online extremism

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Jacinda Ardern, who stepped down as New Zealand's prime minister in January, will begin an unpaid role this month combating online extremism.
New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, who took over as leader from Ardern, announced Tuesday he'd appointed Ardern as Special Envoy for the Christchurch Call. Hipkins said Ardern would begin the part-time role this month, right after she leaves Parliament and that she'd declined to accept any pay. He said the role would be reviewed at the end of the year.