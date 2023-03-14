Italy's leaders, attacked on migrant tragedy, blame Russians

ROME (AP) — On the defensive after a deadly migrant boat shipwreck near an Italian beach, Italy's right-wing government is contending that Russian mercenaries in Libya are behind an uptick in migrant arrivals in alleged retaliation for Western support for Ukraine.
On Monday evening, Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, a leading figure in Premier Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy party, described the recent increase in smugglers' unseaworthy boats setting out for Italian shores from Libya as “part of a clear strategy of hybrid war that the Wagner division, mercenaries paid by Russia, is carrying out, utilizing its significant weight in several African countries.”