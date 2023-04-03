Hungary's Orban tells Trump to 'keep on fighting' in tweet

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary's populist prime minister, Viktor Orban, tweeted a message of support for former U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, urging him to “keep on fighting” as he faces a criminal indictment for making hush payments during his 2016 presidential campaign.
Orban's post on Twitter featured a photograph of the two men smiling and shaking hands during a meeting at Trump's Bedminster, New Jersey, estate last August. The far-right Hungarian leader had traveled to the United States to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, in Texas.