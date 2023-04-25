Guatemala leader in Taiwan expresses 'rock-solid friendship'

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The president of Guatemala appealed to other governments to respect Taiwan's sovereignty during an official visit Tuesday at a time when China's ruling Communist Party is stepping up efforts to isolate the self-ruled island democracy Beijing claims as its own territory.
President Alejandro Giammattei's government is one of a dwindling number that have official relations with Taipei instead of Beijing. Legislators from the United States and Europe have visited to show support in the face of Beijing's attempts to intimidate the island, but their governments have official relations with China, not Taiwan.