Greece raises minimum wage to pre-bailout levels

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece announced on Friday an increase in the minimum wage that will restore pay to levels existing before sweeping cuts were imposed more than a decade ago during an international bailout. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the gross minimum monthly salary will go up on April 1 to 780 euros ($830) from 713 euros. “I have no illusions. We know that in our country, wages are still low, and they are being squeezed even more by inflation,” said Mitsotakis, whose center-right government faces a general election in the spring. Under pressure from lenders, Greece imposed severe pay cuts in 2012 during bailout programs funded by a European Union rescue fund and the International Monetary Fund. As the country was on the brink of bankruptcy, the government took control of wage policy ‒ previously set through labor negotiations ‒ and slashed the minimum monthly pay from 751 euros to 586 euros. Greek salaries are paid out over 14 installments annually, to provide extra at Christmas, Easter and the summer holidays. Averaged over 12 payments, the new gross minimum monthly pay will rise to 910 euros.
- HEXO: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
- As bird flu continues to spread in the US and worldwide, what's the risk...
- Honest: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
- BREAKING: Car catches fire north of Big Rapids
- GOP congressmen: Halt offshore wind, probe whale deaths
- Longtime Baldwin barber gets dedicated parking sign
- Crowd in opposition to battery plant at Green Charter Township
- Golden State Warriors Stax
Most Popular
- Cadillac proved to be a very tough opponent for the Reed City Coyotes in nonleague boys...
- Kyleigh Weck is among the key returning girl basketball players for the Reed City Coyotes, which...
- Reed City fired out to a 20-0 lead after the first quarter against Chippewa Hills and proceeded...
- Noah Morgan succeeded in his goal for a wrestling conference championship this season and is now...