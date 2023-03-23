Germany urges North Macedonia to amend charter for EU bid

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock urged North Macedonia’s leaders Thursday to deliver on a pledge to amend the country’s constitution in order to speed up its path toward European Union membership. North Macedonia has promised neighboring Bulgaria, an EU member since 2007, to add a reference in its constitution to the existence of an ethnic Bulgarian minority. In exchange, Bulgaria would lift objections to the start of EU membership talks for North Macedonia. But the amendment needs votes in parliament from the conservative opposition, which is publicly opposed to the change. “Now that the constitution must be changed, I can only encourage you to do so. If you don’t want your young people to go to Europe, you have to bring Europe here,” Baerbock told reporters after talks with Bulgarian Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani.

“I know that the agreement you reached with Bulgaria was not easy for you ... and that’s why I can understand that there is a debate about it, especially when it comes to one’s own identity, history, language and culture,” she said. On her visit to the capital, Skopje, Baerbock also met with North Macedonia’s leadership, including President Stevo Pendarovski and Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski.