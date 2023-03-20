EU's top diplomat hails deal on artillery shells for Ukraine

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union countries have endorsed a fast-track procedure aimed at providing Ukraine with sorely needed artillery shells to repel Russia's invasion forces, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday, as Moscow maintains its focus on attacking the industrial east of the war-ravaged country.
As he chaired a meeting of EU foreign and defense ministers in Brussels, Borrell took to Twitter to hail what he described as “a historic decision” for the 27-nation bloc and Norway to send Ukraine 1 million 155-milimeter artillery shells within 12 months.