NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Election Commission has imposed a $53,100 fine on three committees associated with former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's failed bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

The commission said the De Blasio 2020 campaign committee accepted improper contributions from two political action committees de Blasio and others had set up, Fairness PAC and NY Fairness PAC, and failed to disclose the donations in campaign filings.