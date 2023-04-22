China's FM holds talks in Philippines amid strained ties

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — China's foreign minister said Saturday his country is willing to work with the Philippines to resolve their differences, as tensions rise over Beijing's behavior in the disputed South China Sea and Manila's deeping military cooperation with the U.S.
Foreign Minister Qin Gang held talks in Manila with his Philippine counterpart, Enrique Manalo, and was scheduled to meet with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. just days before he travels to Washington for a meeting with President Joe Biden.