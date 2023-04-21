Burkina Faso investigates alleged abuses by security forces

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Burkina Faso's government has opened investigations into allegations of human rights abuses by its security forces after a video surfaced that appeared to show the extrajudicial killing of seven children in the country’s north.
“The conclusions of the said investigations will lead, if the facts are established, to legal proceedings against the persons responsible for these acts," government spokesperson Jean-Emmanuel Ouedraogo said in a statement issued Thursday. "There will be no impunity for the proven perpetrators of human rights violations in Burkina Faso.”