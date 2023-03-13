Board skirts concealed-carry law, drafts bill to fix issues

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The regulatory body at the center of a stir over a law allowing retired county and state correctional officers virtually unrestricted permission to carry concealed weapons is seeking legislation to cover its concerns after failing to garner guidance from the state's top lawyer.
The Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board sought an opinion from the attorney general on its authority to expand permission for concealed carry to former sheriff's correctional officers and state prison guards as prescribed by a law that took effect Jan. 1. But Attorney General Kwame Raoul's office declined in part because it expects lawsuits over the board's unwillingness to administer the expanded program.