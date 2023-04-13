Biden to stress shared ties in address to Irish parliament

DUBLIN (AP) — After spending most of a day on a whirlwind countryside tour of his ancestry, President Joe Biden is turning back to diplomacy on Thursday, with an address to the Irish parliament and meetings with the country's leaders, with Ukraine high on the agenda.
On his first stop of the day, Biden will meet with President Michael D. Higgins at the president's Dublin residence and will ring the Peace Bell, unveiled in 2008 to mark the 10th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, which ended decades of violence in Northern Ireland. Biden also will participate in a tree planting ceremony, with his Irish oak close to the one planted by then-President Barack Obama.