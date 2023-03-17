Alert: Wisconsin Democratic Secretary of State Doug La Follette resigns, governor appoints former Treasurer Sarah Godlewski

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democratic Secretary of State Doug La Follette resigns, governor appoints former Treasurer Sarah Godlewski.
- HEXO: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
- Wildlife Recovery Association fights ITC plan for high-voltage lines...
- GOP congressmen: Halt offshore wind, probe whale deaths
- As bird flu continues to spread in the US and worldwide, what's the risk...
- Golden State Warriors Stax
- Pine River school bus crashes Thursday morning
- Ex-suburban public works chief to be locked up for 3 months
- BREAKING: Car catches fire north of Big Rapids
Most Popular
- Cadillac proved to be a very tough opponent for the Reed City Coyotes in nonleague boys...
- Kyleigh Weck is among the key returning girl basketball players for the Reed City Coyotes, which...
- Reed City fired out to a 20-0 lead after the first quarter against Chippewa Hills and proceeded...
- Noah Morgan succeeded in his goal for a wrestling conference championship this season and is now...