Alert: White House: US 'facilitating the departure of Americans' who want to leave Sudan amid widespread fighting

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House: US 'facilitating the departure of Americans' who want to leave Sudan amid widespread fighting.
- Tornado damages building in upstate New York
- Lake County ORV Park gets green light from DNR
- University president cancels cello performance amid strike
- Irish climber dies, Indian missing on Nepal's Annapurna
- Reed City pitchers stymie Chippewa Hills in doubleheader sweep
- Mariners snap 3-game losing streak, top Cardinals 5-2
- Alvarez, Julks deliver late, Astros top Braves 5-2
- Michigan ghost towns: Altona started with a dam