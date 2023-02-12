Alert: Veteran diplomat Mavroyiannis concedes defeat to ex-minister Christoulides in Cyprus presidential election

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Veteran diplomat Mavroyiannis concedes defeat to ex-minister Christoulides in Cyprus presidential election.
