Alert: US review of chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal says Biden 'severely constrained by conditions' left by predecessor Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — US review of chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal says Biden 'severely constrained by conditions' left by predecessor Trump.
- Ex-Kosovo president tells international judges he's innocent
- Evart bowling alley AJ's Event Center opens
- US man found dead on Mexico's Baja California peninsula
- Two charged with stealing from commuter rail company
- What's up with carrots? Let's root out the truth
- Gotion battery plant panel discussion moves to virtual only
- Osceola County to implement Ag Exempt building permit fee
- Man fatally mauled by pit bulls inside Detroit building