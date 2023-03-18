Alert: Trump says in social media post he'll be arrested on Tuesday as Manhattan prosecutor eyes charges in hush money case

NEW YORK (AP) — Trump says in social media post he'll be arrested on Tuesday as Manhattan prosecutor eyes charges in hush money case.
- Wildlife Recovery Association fights ITC plan for high-voltage lines...
- The bitcoin bounce: what comes next?
- JIM CREES: The ‘wisdom’ of Robertson
- Evart’s ethereal lights cut through the darkness
- Texas leaders react to Abbott not mandating masks in schools
- Alert: International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Russian...
- Purses with a Purpose returning to state police posts statewide
- International court issues war crimes warrant for Putin
