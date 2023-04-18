Alert: Republicans block temporary replacement for Feinstein on key Senate panel, leaving many Biden judicial nominees in limbo

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans block temporary replacement for Feinstein on key Senate panel, leaving many Biden judicial nominees in limbo.
- Osceola County launches online property data mapping site
- Nurse pleads guilty to replacing fentanyl with saline
- Osceola County adopts 2023 Equalization Report
- Mid-Michigan artist created part of automotive history
- TV and film writers authorize strike over pay, other issues
- Evart’s ethereal lights cut through the darkness
- Reed City boys track team wins Newaygo Invitational
- Evart softball will look to win state title in 2023