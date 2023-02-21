Alert: Putin rails against Western nations in his long-delayed annual address, accusing them of fomenting conflicts

MOSCOW (AP) — Putin rails against Western nations in his long-delayed annual address, accusing them of fomenting conflicts.
- Home on the farm
- Evart boys claim win over Houghton Lake
- US inflation slows to 6.4%, but price pressures re-emerge
- Wrestlers qualify for individual state finals
- Evart sophomore coming through at key times for Wildcats
- Crossroads Recreation Connection continues work on outdoor projects
- Cadillac overpowers Reed City boys
- Murdaugh's sister-in-law saw odd behavior after killings
Most Popular
- Reed City girls basketball beat Cadillac girls basketball on Tuesday, February 14 in a defensive...
- Evart improved to 16-3 overall and 13-2 in the Highland Conference with Tuesday’s win over...
- Alannah Bentley’s sophomore season at 126 pounds for the Evart Wildcats has been a good one. It’s...
- Joe Kunin is among the four Evart wrestlers going to the regionals and he couldn’t be more excited.