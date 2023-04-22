Alert: President Biden says evacuation of US embassy personnel in Sudan completed, calls for end to 'unconscionable' violence

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Biden says evacuation of US embassy personnel in Sudan completed, calls for end to 'unconscionable' violence.
- Connecticut names truck driver killed in fiery bridge crash
- Feltner, Cron help Rockies snap 8-game skid, top Phils 5-0
- CPKC railroad announces deal to handle Mexico shipments
- Evart’s ethereal lights cut through the darkness
- Evart baseball hopes to battle for conference title in 2023
- Phoenix 123, L.A. Clippers 109
- Feds get first guilty plea in Michigan marijuana board probe
- University president cancels cello performance amid strike