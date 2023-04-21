Alert: President Biden hails high court action maintaining access to abortion pill, vows to fight 'attacks on women’s health'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Biden hails high court action maintaining access to abortion pill, vows to fight 'attacks on women’s health.'
- No. 2 Evart softball team rolls past three opponents
- Officer stops traffic to help mother duck, ducklings cross road
- Osceola County approves design company for Evart EMS station
- West Michigan deputies plead no contest in inmate death
- Lawmakers approve $175 million for Gotion battery plant
- ManpowerGroup, Zions fall; D.R. Horton, Lam rise
- The struggle to read: One third grader's winding journey
- Runaway bull shot after charging through English village