Alert: North Dakota teachers can still use transgender students' pronouns after lawmakers fail to override governor's veto

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota teachers can still use transgender students' pronouns after lawmakers fail to override governor's veto.
- West Shore Community College presents Megan Young art exhibit
- Osceola County EMS fee schedule for 2023 approved
- AP Month in Pictures: Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan
- Evart couple to reopen bowling alley
- John Burton Yeager
- Evart man charged with child abuse, torture
- Evart considers allowing backyard chickens in city
- See why this Reed City weight thrower expects an exciting season in the...