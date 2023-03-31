Alert: New York court officials say former President Donald Trump will be arraigned Tuesday afternoon at Manhattan courthouse

NEW YORK (AP) — New York court officials say former President Donald Trump will be arraigned Tuesday afternoon at Manhattan courthouse.
