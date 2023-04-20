Alert: Kansas governor vetoes bills restricting bathrooms for transgender people and gender-affirming care for minors

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas governor vetoes bills restricting bathrooms for transgender people and gender-affirming care for minors.
- Evart Main Street to host property redevelopment meeting
- Osceola County approves design company for Evart EMS station
- Reed City considers rezoning of former courthouse annex building
- How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 4/13/2023
- Webber Township reaches settlement in GEO Group tax appeal
- UN criticizes Iraq's hasty closing of camp for displaced
- Activists demand police reform after Jayland Walker decision
- Evart softball will look to win state title in 2023