Alert: Justice Dept. charges 28 members of Mexico’s powerful Sinaloa cartel, including sons of notorious drug lord El Chapo

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Dept. charges 28 members of Mexico’s powerful Sinaloa cartel, including sons of notorious drug lord El Chapo.
- Evart Main Street to host property redevelopment meeting
- How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 4/13/2023
- Nurse pleads guilty to replacing fentanyl with saline
- Girl goes viral screaming at NBA's Bulls, Raptors game
- NY WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
- Ottawa Senators Stax
- Boeing Max production could be slowed by issue with parts
- Judge who sentenced Parkland shooter removed from other case