Alert: Japan's NHK TV reports a loud explosion at a Japanese port during Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's visit, but no injuries

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's NHK TV reports a loud explosion at a Japanese port during Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's visit, but no injuries.
